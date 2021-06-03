Pennon Group buys Bristol Water for 425 mln pounds, unveils special dividend

June 3 (Reuters) - British water company Pennon Group PNN.L said on Thursday it had bought smaller peer Bristol Water BTW_pa.L for 425 million pounds ($601 million).

The South-West Water owner also announced a special dividend of 1.5 billion pounds for shareholders and a share buyback programme worth up to 400 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7066 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((shanima.a@thomsonreuters.com; (Within UK +44 20 7542 1810; Outside UK+91 80 6182 2587; Direct: +91 77 6034 7399 );))

