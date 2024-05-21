Pennon Group Announces Strong Performance and SES Water Acquisition

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

Pennon Group plc reported robust full-year results for 2023/24, with a 10% increase in revenue to £907.8 million and an 8.6% rise in underlying operating profit to £166.3m, despite a statutory loss before tax. Focusing on sustainable growth, the company invested in record levels of capital expenditure, renewable energy, and supported customers with over £100m. Pennon also acquired SES Water, expanding its presence in Southern England. The company remains committed to delivering shareholder value, customer health and safety, and environmental improvements.

For further insights into GB:PNN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.