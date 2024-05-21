News & Insights

Pennon Group Announces Strong Performance and SES Water Acquisition

May 21, 2024 — 03:57 am EDT

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

Pennon Group plc reported robust full-year results for 2023/24, with a 10% increase in revenue to £907.8 million and an 8.6% rise in underlying operating profit to £166.3m, despite a statutory loss before tax. Focusing on sustainable growth, the company invested in record levels of capital expenditure, renewable energy, and supported customers with over £100m. Pennon also acquired SES Water, expanding its presence in Southern England. The company remains committed to delivering shareholder value, customer health and safety, and environmental improvements.

