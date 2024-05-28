Pennon Group Announces Board Reshuffle

News & Insights

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

Gill Rider has officially departed from her position as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Intertek Group plc, as previously communicated by Pennon Group PLC. The company made this announcement in compliance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, marking a notable change in its board’s composition.

