Pennon Group Announces Board Reshuffle

Gill Rider has officially departed from her position as a Non-Executive Director on the Board of Intertek Group plc, as previously communicated by Pennon Group PLC. The company made this announcement in compliance with the Listing Rule 9.6.14R, marking a notable change in its board’s composition.

