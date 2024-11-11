Pennon Group Announces Board Leadership Change

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

Pennon Group plc has announced the retirement of Claire Ighodaro CBE from its Board of Directors and as Chair of the Remuneration Committee, effective December 31, 2024. The company plans to appoint a new Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. This transition marks a significant change in leadership for Pennon Group, a move that investors will be keen to watch.

