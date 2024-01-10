Pennon Group Acquires Sutton And East Surrey Water

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L), a water utility company, said that it has acquired 100% of the issued capital of Sumisho Osaka Gas Water UK Limited, the holding company of Sutton and East Surrey Water plc and certain other ancillary businesses, for 89 million pounds from Sumitomo Corporation and Osaka Gas, with a total enterprise value of 380 million pounds.

Pennon also said it plans to issue new Ordinary Shares to raise up to 180 million pounds in connection with the Acquisition, in order to ensure that the pro forma leverage and capital structure for the enlarged Group following the Acquisition remains consistent with Pennon's well-established water business gearing range of 55-65%.

The company stated that the proceeds from the equity capital raise will be utilized in connection with the acquisition.

In addition, Pennon announced a conditional retail offer via PrimaryBid of new ordinary shares of 61.05 pence each in the capital of the Company.

The Retail Offer is open to new and existing investors in the UK, including WaterShare+ customers in the UK and Company employees.

