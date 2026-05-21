Pennington Partners Bets Big on Broad Market With $5.4 Million VTHR Buy

Key Points

Pennington Partners added 17,870 shares of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) during Q1 2026, with an estimated trade value of $5.4 million.

Pennington's VTHR position now stands at 63,762 shares worth $18.3 million -- representing 6.3% of Pennington's 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

VTHR has gained roughly 26% over the past year and carries one of the lowest expense ratios in its category at just 0.06%.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Pennington Partners & Co., LLC increased its position in the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 17,870 shares during the first quarter of 2026. Based on the quarter's average closing price, the estimated transaction value was $5.4 million.

What else to know

The VTHR position now represents 6.3% of Pennington's AUM as of March 31, 2026, placing it fourth among the fund's top holdings.

Top holdings after the filing: NYSE: VTI: $59.2 million (20.3% of AUM) NYSE: BOXX: $49.9 million (17.1% of AUM) NYSE: IWV: $41.6 million (14.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: VTHR: $18.3 million (6.3% of AUM) NYSE: JAAA: $8.4 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of May 20, 2026, shares of VTHR were trading at $325.94, up about 26% over the past year -- trailing the S&P 500 by roughly 1.5 percentage points, and underperforming its Large Blend category benchmark by roughly 1.7 percentage points.

Metric Value AUM $5.8 billion Expense ratio 0.06% Dividend yield 1.05% 1-year return (as of 5/20/26) 25.98%

ETF snapshot

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF seeks to track the performance of the Russell 3000 Index, giving investors diversified exposure to nearly the entire U.S. equity market through a low-cost, passively managed strategy.

Its approximately 3,000 holdings represent roughly 98% of the investable U.S. equity universe, spanning large-, mid-, and small-cap companies.

An ultra-low expense ratio of 0.06% makes VTHR one of the cheapest funds in its category.

Designed for long-term, buy-and-hold investors seeking returns that mirror the overall U.S. equity market.

What this transaction means for investors

Pennington Partners' decision to add nearly $5.4 million in VTHR -- increasing its stake by 39% in a single quarter -- is the kind of move that speaks to quiet conviction in the broader U.S. market rather than a high-conviction bet on any single company or sector.

That makes sense given what VTHR is built to do. By tracking the Russell 3000 Index, it captures roughly 98% of the U.S. equity market in one fund -- from megacap names like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) all the way down to small-cap companies most retail investors have never heard of. For a firm like Pennington, which already holds a diversified lineup of broad-market ETFs, VTHR functions as a complementary tool for additional market-wide exposure.

The first quarter of 2026 saw continued -- if uneven -- strength in U.S. equities, and institutional investors adding to broad-index positions during that period were largely expressing confidence in the durability of the current bull market. VTHR's 26% one-year gain, while slightly behind the S&P 500, reflects impressive performance across the full market-cap spectrum.

For everyday investors, a purchase like this is a reminder that sometimes the most thoughtful portfolio decision is also the most boring one: buying a low cost, broad-exposure index fund -- preferably with a long time horizon. VTHR's 0.06% expense ratio means investors keep nearly all of their returns -- which can be a meaningful edge when compounded over time.

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Andy Gould has positions in Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.