From Pennies to Profits: 3 Low-Priced Stocks Destined for Greatness

Here are some penny stocks that could deliver massive returns on investment (ROI) for investors to consider as we move into the second quarter of this year.

While these stocks are highly speculative, they can offer significant advantages and benefits for investors willing to embrace higher risk. Moreover, in bull markets, penny stocks can potentially enhance risk-adjusted returns due to their capacity for significant price appreciation and leverage. When stock prices generally rise, penny stocks can see substantial gains as investor sentiment and risk appetite grow.

Major indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq will continue their upward trajectory, which could bode well for these penny stocks aiming for substantial ROI.

Getting into a company with tremendous potential early could be every investor’s dream. So here are three companies with a strong shot at significant capital appreciation due to their low stock prices.

B2Gold (BTG)

Source: Shutterstock

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) is a gold mining company in various countries. It has a strong production profile and financial stability.

In Q1 2024, the company produced 214,339 ounces of gold, closely aligned with its expectations. The company is on track to meet its consolidated annual production guidance range in 2024. Additionally, B2Gold is anticipating a record production year in 2025, with estimates ranging from 1,130,000 to 1,260,000 ounces of gold.

Furthermore, the company reported cash and cash equivalents of $568 million, up from $307 million at the end of 2023. The company also had an undrawn revolving credit facility of $700 million.



In Q1 2024, B2Gold generated $461 million in gold revenue. Despite a year-over-year decline in revenue, the company achieved an average realized gold price of $2,069 per ounce, up from $1,901 per ounce in Q1 2023. This increase in gold prices helped offset some production costs.

Tilray Brands (TLRY)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) is involved in the cannabis industry, and its stock is known for significant price volatility.

In Q1 2024, Tilray achieved a net revenue of $177 million, a 15% increase compared to the previous year. This growth continued in Q2 2024, where net revenue reached a record $194 million, marking a 34% increase from the same quarter in the prior year. The upward trend persisted into Q3 2024, with net revenue rising to $188.3 million, up approximately 30% year-over-year.

Tilray also continues to strengthen its foothold in international markets. The company has expanded its cannabis portfolio with new product launches across Canada and has increased its market share in the Canadian cannabis market to 13.4%. International cannabis revenue grew by 37%.

I believe that we’ve yet to see the potential of the cannabis market being unleashed and that companies like TLRY represent some of the best value on offer for tapping into this new and growing industry.

Transocean (RIG)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) provides offshore drilling services for oil and gas wells. The company has a strong backlog and is poised to benefit from increasing oil prices and demand for drilling services.

The company reported a robust financial performance in Q1 2024, achieving a net income of $98 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, significantly surpassing the previous quarter’s net loss of $104 million. The company’s adjusted EBITDA increased to $199 million.

Transocean maintains a strong backlog of $8.9 billion, ensuring stable future revenues. This backlog provides a solid foundation for the company’s financial stability. It has also successfully reduced operating and maintenance expenses from $569 million to $523 million.

Oil prices will continue to be robust, even despite government efforts to pivot to carbon-free alternatives. This bodes well for companies like RIG, which is also interested in natural gas as a long-term option.

On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.

On the date of publication, Matthew Farley did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Matthew started writing coverage of the financial markets during the crypto boom of 2017 and was also a team member of several fintech startups. He then started writing about Australian and U.S. equities for various publications. His work has appeared in MarketBeat, FXStreet, Cryptoslate, Seeking Alpha, and the New Scientist magazine, among others.

