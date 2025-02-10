PennantPark (PNNT) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

PennantPark (PNNT) reported $34.21 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.4%. EPS of $0.20 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.74% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.17 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.20, the company has not delivered EPS surprise.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Other income : $0.58 million compared to the $0.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $0.58 million compared to the $0.86 million average estimate based on three analysts. Investment income- From controlled, affiliated investments- Dividend income : $4.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.27 million.

: $4.85 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.27 million. Investment income- From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments- Dividend income: $0.51 million compared to the $0.62 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of PennantPark have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

