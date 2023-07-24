PennantPark (PNNT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PennantPark (PNNT) closed at $6.41, marking a +0.94% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.86%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had gained 12.39% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 5.45% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.98% in that time.

PennantPark will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 9, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 62.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.92 million, up 49.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.92 per share and revenue of $134 million. These totals would mark changes of +39.39% and +27.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PennantPark should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PennantPark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PennantPark has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.37.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 107, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PNNT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

