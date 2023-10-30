PennantPark (PNNT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

PennantPark (PNNT) closed at $6.14 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.66% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 8.21% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 5.07%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.58%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of PennantPark in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 15, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.22, marking a 57.14% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $33.45 million, up 15.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PennantPark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.56% higher. PennantPark presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, PennantPark currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.68, which means PennantPark is trading at a premium to the group.

The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.