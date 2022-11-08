PennantPark (PFLT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PennantPark (PFLT) closed at $11.44, marking a -1.04% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.56% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment company had gained 18.32% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 7.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.72% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PennantPark as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PennantPark to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $27.04 million, up 25.05% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PennantPark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PennantPark currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, PennantPark is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.32. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.48.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.