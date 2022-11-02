PennantPark (PFLT) Stock Moves -1.16%: What You Should Know

PennantPark (PFLT) closed the most recent trading day at $11.09, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.5%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had gained 7.78% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 8.83% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 7.7% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PennantPark as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 16, 2022. In that report, analysts expect PennantPark to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 7.14%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $27.04 million, up 25.05% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PennantPark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PennantPark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, PennantPark currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.64.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PFLT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.