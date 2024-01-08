PennantPark (PFLT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PennantPark (PFLT) closed at $12.61 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.41% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.58%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.2%.

Shares of the investment company witnessed a gain of 8.54% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 5.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.9%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of PennantPark in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 7, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 3.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $35.03 million, reflecting a 11.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $1.22 per share and a revenue of $145.02 million, signifying shifts of -8.27% and +9.54%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for PennantPark. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PennantPark is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note PennantPark's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.19. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 11.35.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

