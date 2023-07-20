PennantPark (PFLT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PennantPark (PFLT) closed at $10.86, marking a +0.46% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had gained 2.37% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 4.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.58% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PennantPark as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.33, up 13.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.23 million, up 33.04% from the year-ago period.

PFLT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.34 per share and revenue of $134.76 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.56% and +27.75%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for PennantPark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. PennantPark is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PennantPark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.07. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.34.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

