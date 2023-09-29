PennantPark (PFLT) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

PennantPark (PFLT) closed the most recent trading day at $10.66, making no change from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.27% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Heading into today, shares of the investment company had lost 1.11% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.86% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PennantPark as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 3.45% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.37 million, up 19.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $137.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.86% and +30.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PennantPark should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PennantPark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PennantPark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.01.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 96, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

