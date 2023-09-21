PennantPark (PFLT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

PennantPark (PFLT) closed the most recent trading day at $10.55, moving -1.86% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.64%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.82%.

Coming into today, shares of the investment company had gained 3.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.93%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.89%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PennantPark as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect PennantPark to post earnings of $0.30 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 3.45%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $34.37 million, up 19.38% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.32 per share and revenue of $137.98 million. These totals would mark changes of +11.86% and +30.8%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PennantPark should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PennantPark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PennantPark's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.59, which means PennantPark is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 112, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

