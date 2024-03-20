PennantPark (PFLT) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with PennantPark (PFLT) standing at $11.20, reflecting a +0.27% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.25%.

Shares of the investment company have depreciated by 0.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of PennantPark in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.33, reflecting a 5.71% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $40.24 million, up 16.42% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $160.51 million, indicating changes of -5.26% and +15.19%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for PennantPark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. PennantPark currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, PennantPark is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.89. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 10.92.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 29, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.