PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Price Target Increased by 8.13% to 7.20

The average one-year price target for PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) has been revised to 7.20 / share. This is an increase of 8.13% from the prior estimate of 6.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.56 to a high of 8.40 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.65% from the latest reported closing price of 6.63 / share.

PennantPark Investment Declares $0.21 Dividend

On August 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 18, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $6.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.81%, the lowest has been 6.51%, and the highest has been 36.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.03 (n=195).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNNT is 0.18%, a decrease of 26.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.13% to 22,276K shares. The put/call ratio of PNNT is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 4,708K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Callodine Capital Management holds 2,000K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,826K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,807K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 17.88% over the last quarter.

PennantPark Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.