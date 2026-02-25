PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Price Target Decreased by 10.57% to 5.61

The average one-year price target for PennantPark Investment (NYSE:PNNT) has been revised to $5.61 / share. This is a decrease of 10.57% from the prior estimate of $6.27 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.65% from the latest reported closing price of $4.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 123 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Investment. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNNT is 0.07%, an increase of 25.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 13,901K shares. The put/call ratio of PNNT is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 1,837K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,574K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,608K shares , representing a decrease of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 14.15% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 1,231K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,200K shares , representing an increase of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 1,136K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 882K shares , representing an increase of 22.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 8.46% over the last quarter.

Truvestments Capital holds 493K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 523K shares , representing a decrease of 6.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 15.88% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.