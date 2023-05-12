PennantPark Investment (PNNT) Declares $0.20 Dividend

PennantPark Investment said on May 10, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.24 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.27%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.57%, the lowest has been 6.51%, and the highest has been 36.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 4.03 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.92 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 127 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PNNT is 0.28%, a decrease of 20.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.11% to 25,388K shares. The put/call ratio of PNNT is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 27.22% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennantPark Investment is 6.67. The forecasts range from a low of 5.56 to a high of $7.88. The average price target represents an increase of 27.22% from its latest reported closing price of 5.24.

The projected annual revenue for PennantPark Investment is 128MM, an increase of 20.53%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.79.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 4,843K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Almitas Capital holds 2,438K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,635K shares, representing a decrease of 8.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 39.85% over the last quarter.

Callodine Capital Management holds 1,875K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 2.79% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,681K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,739K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 9.73% over the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,581K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing a decrease of 23.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PNNT by 26.59% over the last quarter.

PennantPark Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.

