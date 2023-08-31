PennantPark Investment (FRA:12P) Price Target Increased by 9.86% to 6.52

The average one-year price target for PennantPark Investment (FRA:12P) has been revised to 6.52 / share. This is an increase of 9.86% from the prior estimate of 5.93 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.94 to a high of 7.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.98% from the latest reported closing price of 5.98 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 128 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Investment. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 12P is 0.18%, a decrease of 26.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.71% to 22,264K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ares Management holds 4,708K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Callodine Capital Management holds 2,000K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,875K shares, representing an increase of 6.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 12P by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,826K shares. No change in the last quarter.

KBWD - Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF holds 1,826K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,581K shares, representing an increase of 13.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 12P by 25.69% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,807K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,681K shares, representing an increase of 6.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 12P by 17.88% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.