PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT Earnings Results: $PNNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ($PNNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of $0.18 per share, missing estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $30,660,000, missing estimates of $33,803,646 by $-3,143,646.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PNNT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT Insider Trading Activity

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT insiders have traded $PNNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE A BRIONES purchased 3,675 shares for an estimated $24,971

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.