PennantPark Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

PennantPark Investment Corporation reported second-quarter financial results with a net investment income decrease and a stable dividend declaration.

PennantPark Investment Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting a total investment portfolio of $1.213 billion and net assets of $488.1 million. The GAAP net asset value per share was $7.48, reflecting a quarterly decrease of 1.2%. The company generated a net investment income of $11.4 million, or $0.18 per share, while total investment income for the quarter was $30.7 million, attributed primarily to first lien secured debt. Portfolio activity included investments of $176.8 million and repayments/sales of $263.1 million during the quarter. Despite a favorable portfolio performance with minimal leverage and structuring, challenges included net realized losses of approximately $27.7 million due to market conditions. The company declared distributions of $0.24 per share and will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, to discuss the results.

Potential Positives

The company reported a substantial portfolio with a total value of $1,213.6 million, indicating sizable assets under management.

PennantPark declared increased distributions of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from $0.21 per share the previous year, demonstrating strong shareholder returns.

The portfolio's weighted average yield on debt investments remained robust at 12.0%, reflecting effective investment strategies and asset management.

The company highlighted that its secured loan portfolio has low leverage and strong covenants, positioning it defensively in the market.

Potential Negatives

Net investment income decreased to $11.4 million for the quarter, down from $14.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting a decline in investment income primarily due to a reduced total portfolio size and lower yield on debt investments.

Reported net realized losses of $(27.7) million for the quarter indicate ongoing struggles with investment performance, although the losses were slightly improved compared to the prior year.

The company had three portfolio companies on non-accrual status, representing 1.6% of the overall portfolio on a cost basis, which may raise concerns about the overall health of its investment portfolio.

FAQ

What are the financial highlights from PennantPark's Q2 2025 results?

PennantPark reported a net investment income of $11.4 million, GAAP net asset value per share of $7.48, and a portfolio totaling $1,213.6 million.

When will PennantPark host itsearnings conference call

Theearnings conference callis scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EST.

What impacted PennantPark's net investment income this quarter?

The decrease in net investment income was primarily due to reduced investment income and decreased expenses.

How did PennantPark's investment activity change in Q2 2025?

PennantPark made $176.8 million in new investments and had sales and repayments totaling $263.1 million this quarter.

What is PennantPark's current portfolio distribution?

The portfolio includes 41% first lien secured debt, 18% subordinated debt, and 29% preferred and common equity, among other investments.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

MIAMI, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025.







HIGHLIGHTS







Quarter ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited)





($ in millions, except per share amounts)









Assets and Liabilities:

















Investment portfolio



(1)







$





1,213.6













Net assets





$





488.1













GAAP net asset value per share





$





7.48













Quarterly change in GAAP net asset value per share









(1.2





)%









Adjusted net asset value per share



(2)







$





7.48













Quarterly change in adjusted net asset value per share



(2)











(1.2





)%

























Credit Facility





$





311.4













2026 Notes





$





149.0













2026-2 Notes





$





163.5













Regulatory debt to equity





1.29x













Weighted average yield on debt investments









12.0





%

























Operating Results:

















Net investment income





$





11.4













Net investment income per share





$





0.18













Core net investment income per share



(3)







$





0.18













Distributions declared per share





$





0.24





























Portfolio Activity:

















Purchases of investments *





$





176.8













Sales and repayments of investments *





$





263.1





























PSLF Portfolio data:

















PSLF investment portfolio





$





1,392.9













Purchases of investments





$





169.9













Sales and repayments of investments





$





48.3

































* excludes U.S. Government Securities







Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("PSLF"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $217.7 million, at fair value.





This is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that this number provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company’s financial performance excluding the impact of unrealized gain on the Company's multi-currency, senior secured revolving credit facility with Truist Bank, as amended, the “Credit Facility." The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Core net investment income ("Core NII") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that Core NII provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding one-time or non-recurring investment income and expenses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Core NII excluded: i) $0.3 million of credit facility amendment cost, and ii) $0.1 million of incentive fee expense offset.









CONFERENCE CALL AT





12:00 P.M. EST ON MAY 13, 2025







PennantPark Investment Corporation (“we,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”) will also host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (888) 394-8218 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (646) 828-8193. All callers should reference conference ID #1509093 or PennantPark Investment Corporation. An archived replay will also be available on a webcast link located on the Quarterly Earnings page in the Investor section of PennantPark’s website.







PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY







“We are pleased that our secured loan portfolio, with among the lowest portfolio company leverage and most meaningful covenants in the industry, is positioned defensively and continues to perform well,” said Art Penn, Chairman and CEO. “Additionally, our dividend stream is supported by substantial spillover income as we look to rotate equity investments over time.”





As of March 31, 2025, our portfolio totaled $1,213.6 million and consisted of $503.0 million or 41% of first lien secured debt, $124.6 million or 10% of U.S. Government Securities, $17.9 million or 2% of second lien secured debt, $216.8 million or 18% of subordinated debt (including $140.3 million or 12% in PSLF) and $351.3 million or 29% of preferred and common equity (including $77.4 million or 6% in PSLF). Our interest bearing debt portfolio consisted of 91% variable-rate investments and 9% fixed-rate investments. As of March 31, 2025, we had three portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 1.6% and 0.4% percent of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized appreciation of $40.7 million as of March 31, 2025. Our overall portfolio consisted of 158 companies with an average investment size of $6.9 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities), had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 12.0%.





As of September 30, 2024, our portfolio totaled $1,328.1 million and consisted of $667.9 million or 50% of first lien secured debt, $99.6 million or 8% of U.S. Government Securities, $67.2 million or 5% of second lien secured debt, $181.7 million or 14% of subordinated debt (including $115.9 million or 9% in PSLF) and $311.7 million or 23% of preferred and common equity (including $67.9 million or 5% in PSLF). Our interest bearing debt portfolio consisted of 94% variable-rate investments and 6% fixed-rate investments. As of September 30, 2024, we had two portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 4.1% and 2.3% of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized appreciation of $11.2 million as of September 30, 2024. Our overall portfolio consisted of 152 companies with an average investment size of $8.1 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities), had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 12.3%.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we invested $176.8 million in three new and 52 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.7% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the three months ended March 31, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $263.1 million (including $154.4 million was sold to PSLF) which excludes U.S. Government Securities. For the six months ended March 31, 2025, we invested $472.5 million in 15 new and 96 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.6% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the six months ended March 31, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $616.8 million (including $441.0 million was sold to PSLF) which excludes U.S. Government Securities.





For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we invested $188.5 million in six new and 43 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.7% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the three months ended March 31, 2024, sales and repayments of investments totaled $176.2 million (including $103.1 million was sold to PSLF) which excludes U.S. Government Securities. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, we invested $419.6 million in 18 new and 60 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.8% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the six months ended March 31, 2024, sales and repayments of investments totaled $247.2 million (including $154.0 million was sold to PSLF) which excludes U.S. Government Securities.











PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC







As of March 31, 2025, PSLF’s portfolio totaled $1,392.9 million, consisted of 119 companies with an average investment size of $11.7 million and had a weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 10.4%.





As of September 30, 2024, PSLF’s portfolio totaled $1,031.2 million, consisted of 102 companies with an average investment size of $10.1 million and had a weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 11.3%.





For the three months ended March 31, 2025, PSLF invested $169.9 million (including $154.4 million were purchased from the Company) in eight new and 14 existing portfolio companies at weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 10.1%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $48.3 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2025, PSLF invested $523.7 million (including $441.0 million were purchased from the Company) in 23 new and 57 existing portfolio companies at weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 10.4%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $157.4 million.





For the three months ended March 31, 2024, PSLF invested $113.2 million (including $103.1 million were purchased from the Company) in 11 new and five existing portfolio companies at weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 11.8%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $49.7 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, PSLF invested $194.2 million (including $154.0 million were purchased from the Company) in 16 new and 11 existing portfolio companies at weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 12.2%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $78.9 million.







RESULTS OF OPERATIONS







Set forth below are the results of operations for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.







Investment Income







For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, investment income was $30.7 million and $64.9 million, respectively, which was attributable to $22.1 million and $47.3 million from first lien secured debt, $1.0 million and $3.0 million from second lien secured debt, $1.1 million and $2.2 million from subordinated debt and $6.5 million and $12.4 million from other investments, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, investment income was $36.0 million and $70.3 million, respectively, which was attributable to $27.8 million and $52.9 million from first lien secured debt, $2.8 million and $5.4 million from second lien secured debt, $0.1 million and $1.4 million from subordinated debt and $5.3 million and $10.6 million from preferred and common equity, respectively. The decrease in investment income for three and six months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily due to a decrease in our total portfolio size and a decrease in our weighted average yield on debt investments.







Expenses







For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, expenses totaled $19.2 million and $40.4 million, respectively, and were comprised of $10.6 million and $22.4 million of debt related interest and expenses, $4.0 million and $8.3 million of base management fees, $2.4 million and $5.2 million of incentive fees, $1.6 million and $3.3 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million and $1.3 million of provision for excise taxes, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, expenses totaled $21.7 million and $40.4 million, respectively, and were comprised of; $11.9 million and $21.4 million of debt-related interest and expenses, $4.1 million and $8.1 million of base management fees, $3.0 million and $6.3 million of incentive fees, $1.9 million and $3.3 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.8 million and $1.2 million of provision for excise taxes, respectively. The decrease in expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily due to decreases in interest and expenses on debt and incentive fees. Total expenses were flat for the six months ended March 31, 2025.







Net Investment Income







For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, net investment income totaled $11.4 million and $24.4 million, or $0.18 per share and $0.37 per share, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, net investment income totaled $14.3 million and $29.9 million, or $0.22 per share and $0.46 per share, respectively. The decrease in net investment income was primarily due to a decrease in investment income and partially offset by a decrease in expenses.







Net Realized Gains or Losses







For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(27.7) million and $(30.3) million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(31.0) million and $(29.2) million, respectively. The change in realized gains (losses) was primarily due to changes in the market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized.







Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments and Debt







For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $27.1 million and $29.5 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $33.2 million and $28.3 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, our net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments totaled $40.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized depreciation on our investments was primarily due to changes in the capital market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized.





For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, the Truist Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $(1.4) million and $1.9 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, the Truist Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $0.5 million and $(1.6) million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on the Truist Credit Facility totaled $3.0 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized depreciation compared to the same periods in the prior period was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.







Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations







For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $9.5 million and $25.5 million or $0.14 per share and $0.39 per share, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $16.1 million and $26.7 million or $0.25 per share and $0.41 per share, respectively. The change in net assets from operations for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a change in the net realized and unrealized depreciation in the portfolio primarily driven by changes in market conditions and decrease in net investment income.







LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES







Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from cash flows from operations, including income earned, proceeds from investment sales and repayments and proceeds of securities offerings and debt financings. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of interest expense, fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from the rotation of our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives and operations.





As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, we had $314.5 million and $461.5 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings under the Truist Credit Facility. The Truist Credit Facility had a weighted average interest rate of 6.7% and 7.2%, respectively, exclusive of the fee on undrawn commitment. As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, we had $185.5 million and $13.5 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Truist Credit Facility, respectively, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.





As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $32.6 million and $49.9 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to allows us to effectively operate our business.





For the six months ended March 31, 2025, our operating activities provided cash of $161.1 million and our financing activities used cash of $178.3 million. Our operating activities provided cash primarily due to our investment activities and our financing activities used cash primarily for repayments of our credit facility and distributions paid to stockholders.





For the six months ended March 31, 2024, our operating activities used cash of $150.9 million and our financing activities provided cash of $147.5 million. Our operating activities used cash primarily due to our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from borrowings under the Truist Credit Facility.







DISTRIBUTIONS







During the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, we declared distributions of $0.24 and $0.48 per share, for total distributions of $15.7 million and $31.3 million, respectively. During the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, we declared distributions of $0.21 and $0.42 per share, for total distributions of $13.7 million and $27.4 million, respectively. We monitor available net investment income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders subject to information reporting on Form 1099-DIV after the end of each calendar year and in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.







AVAILABLE INFORMATION







The Company makes available on its website its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and stockholders may find the report on our website at





www.pennantpark.com





.











PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES











(In thousands, except share data)























March 31, 2025

















September 30, 2024





















(unaudited)





























Assets































Investments at fair value





























Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost—$716,505 and $916,168, respectively)





$





723,808













$





910,323













Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost—$58,068 and $56,734, respectively)









11,050

















33,423













Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost—$398,359 and $343,970, respectively)









478,752

















384,304













Total investments (amortized cost—$1,172,932 and $1,316,872, respectively)









1,213,610

















1,328,050













Cash and cash equivalents (cost—$32,568 and $49,833, respectively)









32,587

















49,861













Interest receivable









5,322

















5,261













Distribution receivable









6,040

















5,417













Due from affiliates









35

















228













Prepaid expenses and other assets









185

















269















Total assets











1,257,779

















1,389,086















Liabilities































Truist Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost—$314,456 and $461,456, respectively)









311,412

















460,361













2026 Notes payable, net (par— $150,000)









149,022

















148,571













2026 Notes-2 payable, net (par— $165,000)









163,506

















163,080













Payable for investment purchased









124,609

















100,096













Interest payable on debt









6,349

















6,406













Distributions payable









5,224

















5,224













Base management fee payable









4,017

















4,297













Accounts payable and accrued expenses









3,108

















4,053













Incentive fee payable









2,425

















3,057













Due to affiliate









1

















33















Total liabilities











769,673

















895,178













Commitments and contingencies































Net assets































Common stock, 65,296,094 and 65,296,094 shares issued and outstanding, respectively





































Par value $0.001 per share and 200,000,000 shares authorized









65

















65













Paid-in capital in excess of par value









743,968

















743,968













Accumulated deficit









(255,927





)













(250,125





)











Total net assets







$





488,106













$





493,908















Total liabilities and net assets







$





1,257,779













$





1,389,086















Net asset value per share







$





7.48













$





7.56































































PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(In thousands, except share data)









(Unaudited)























Three Months Ended March 31,

















Six Months Ended March 31,





















2025

















2024

















2025

















2024

















Investment income:























































From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:





















































Interest





$





14,987













$





22,904













$





33,753













$





43,972













Payment-in-kind









1,564

















187

















2,985

















189













Dividend income









499

















623

















1,006

















1,315













Other income









120

















778

















702

















2,203













From non-controlled, affiliated investments:





















































Payment-in-kind









—

















—

















—

















347













From controlled, affiliated investments:





















































Interest









7,887

















5,941

















15,142

















11,422













Payment-in-kind









—

















857

















823

















1,489













Dividend income









5,579

















4,689

















10,430

















9,378













Other income









27

















—

















27

















—















Total investment income











30,663

















35,979

















64,868

















70,315















Expenses:























































Interest and expenses on debt









10,318

















11,868

















22,058

















21,424













Base management fee









4,017

















4,137

















8,285

















8,141













Incentive fee









2,425

















3,018

















5,180

















6,339













General and administrative expenses









1,150

















1,379

















2,400

















2,593













Administrative services expenses









450

















550

















950

















739















Expenses before amendment costs, debt issuance costs and provision for taxes











18,360

















20,952

















38,873

















39,236













Provision for taxes on net investment income









550

















775

















1,250

















1,168













Credit facility amendment and debt issuance costs









324

















—

















324

















—















Net expenses











19,234

















21,727

















40,447

















40,404















Net investment income











11,429

















14,252

















24,421

















29,911















Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and debt:























































Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt:





















































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments









(27,714





)













(1,434





)













(30,274





)













1,146













Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments









—

















(29,419





)













—

















(30,169





)









Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments









(49





)













(177





)













(49





)













(177





)











Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt











(27,763





)













(31,030





)













(30,323





)













(29,200





)









Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:





















































Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments









17,918

















(1,528





)













13,141

















(13,798





)









Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments









9,214

















34,751

















16,352

















42,075













Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments









37

















(830





)













—

















(680





)









Debt appreciation (depreciation)









(1,379





)













470

















1,949

















(1,570





)











Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and debt











25,790

















32,863

















31,442

















26,027















Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments and debt











(1,973





)













1,833

















1,119

















(3,173





)











Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations







$





9,456













$





16,085













$





25,540













$





26,738















Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share







$





0.14













$





0.25













$





0.39













$





0.41













Net investment income per common share





$





0.18













$





0.22













$





0.37













$





0.46



















































































ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION







PennantPark Investment Corporation, or the Company, is a business development company that invests primarily in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.







ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC







PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing approximately $10 billion of investable capital, including available leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam.







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Investment Corporation files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the SEC. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.





We may use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “seeks,” “plans,” “estimates” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations.





The information contained herein is based on current tax laws, which may change in the future. The Company cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided in this publication or from any other source mentioned. The information provided in this material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.









Contact:





Richard T. Allorto, Jr.













PennantPark Investment Corporation













(212) 905-1000

















www.pennantpark.com











The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.