PennantPark Investment Corporation Reports Second Quarter Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2025

PennantPark Investment Corporation reported second-quarter financial results with a net investment income decrease and a stable dividend declaration.
PennantPark Investment Corporation announced its financial results for the second quarter ending March 31, 2025, reporting a total investment portfolio of $1.213 billion and net assets of $488.1 million. The GAAP net asset value per share was $7.48, reflecting a quarterly decrease of 1.2%. The company generated a net investment income of $11.4 million, or $0.18 per share, while total investment income for the quarter was $30.7 million, attributed primarily to first lien secured debt. Portfolio activity included investments of $176.8 million and repayments/sales of $263.1 million during the quarter. Despite a favorable portfolio performance with minimal leverage and structuring, challenges included net realized losses of approximately $27.7 million due to market conditions. The company declared distributions of $0.24 per share and will host a conference call on May 13, 2025, to discuss the results.
Potential Positives
- The company reported a substantial portfolio with a total value of $1,213.6 million, indicating sizable assets under management.
- PennantPark declared increased distributions of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from $0.21 per share the previous year, demonstrating strong shareholder returns.
- The portfolio's weighted average yield on debt investments remained robust at 12.0%, reflecting effective investment strategies and asset management.
- The company highlighted that its secured loan portfolio has low leverage and strong covenants, positioning it defensively in the market.
Potential Negatives
- Net investment income decreased to $11.4 million for the quarter, down from $14.3 million in the same period last year, reflecting a decline in investment income primarily due to a reduced total portfolio size and lower yield on debt investments.
- Reported net realized losses of $(27.7) million for the quarter indicate ongoing struggles with investment performance, although the losses were slightly improved compared to the prior year.
- The company had three portfolio companies on non-accrual status, representing 1.6% of the overall portfolio on a cost basis, which may raise concerns about the overall health of its investment portfolio.
FAQ
What are the financial highlights from PennantPark's Q2 2025 results?
PennantPark reported a net investment income of $11.4 million, GAAP net asset value per share of $7.48, and a portfolio totaling $1,213.6 million.
When will PennantPark host itsearnings conference call
Theearnings conference callis scheduled for May 13, 2025, at 12:00 p.m. EST.
What impacted PennantPark's net investment income this quarter?
The decrease in net investment income was primarily due to reduced investment income and decreased expenses.
How did PennantPark's investment activity change in Q2 2025?
PennantPark made $176.8 million in new investments and had sales and repayments totaling $263.1 million this quarter.
What is PennantPark's current portfolio distribution?
The portfolio includes 41% first lien secured debt, 18% subordinated debt, and 29% preferred and common equity, among other investments.
$PNNT Insider Trading Activity
$PNNT insiders have traded $PNNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSE A BRIONES purchased 3,675 shares for an estimated $24,971
$PNNT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 49 institutional investors add shares of $PNNT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 437,489 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,097,422
- ARES MANAGEMENT LLC removed 367,039 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,598,636
- LEGACY CAPITAL WEALTH PARTNERS, LLC removed 220,538 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,550,382
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP added 178,423 shares (+24.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,263,234
- CONFLUENCE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 172,196 shares (-56.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,210,537
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 127,100 shares (+10.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $899,868
- CORNERSTONE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 118,991 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $836,506
Full Release
MIAMI, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2025.
HIGHLIGHTS
Quarter ended March 31, 2025 (unaudited)
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Assets and Liabilities:
Investment portfolio
(1)
$
1,213.6
Net assets
$
488.1
GAAP net asset value per share
$
7.48
Quarterly change in GAAP net asset value per share
(1.2
)%
Adjusted net asset value per share
(2)
$
7.48
Quarterly change in adjusted net asset value per share
(2)
(1.2
)%
Credit Facility
$
311.4
2026 Notes
$
149.0
2026-2 Notes
$
163.5
Regulatory debt to equity
1.29x
Weighted average yield on debt investments
12.0
%
Operating Results:
Net investment income
$
11.4
Net investment income per share
$
0.18
Core net investment income per share
(3)
$
0.18
Distributions declared per share
$
0.24
Portfolio Activity:
Purchases of investments *
$
176.8
Sales and repayments of investments *
$
263.1
PSLF Portfolio data:
PSLF investment portfolio
$
1,392.9
Purchases of investments
$
169.9
Sales and repayments of investments
$
48.3
* excludes U.S. Government Securities
Includes investments in PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC ("PSLF"), an unconsolidated joint venture, totaling $217.7 million, at fair value.
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that this number provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company’s financial performance excluding the impact of unrealized gain on the Company's multi-currency, senior secured revolving credit facility with Truist Bank, as amended, the “Credit Facility." The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Core net investment income ("Core NII") is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company believes that Core NII provides useful information to investors and management because it reflects the Company's financial performance excluding one-time or non-recurring investment income and expenses. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. For the quarter ended March 31, 2025, Core NII excluded: i) $0.3 million of credit facility amendment cost, and ii) $0.1 million of incentive fee expense offset.
CONFERENCE CALL AT
12:00 P.M. EST ON MAY 13, 2025
PennantPark Investment Corporation (“we,” “our,” “us” or the “Company”) will also host a conference call at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 to discuss its financial results. All interested parties are welcome to participate. You can access the conference call by dialing toll-free (888) 394-8218 approximately 5-10 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial (646) 828-8193. All callers should reference conference ID #1509093 or PennantPark Investment Corporation. An archived replay will also be available on a webcast link located on the Quarterly Earnings page in the Investor section of PennantPark’s website.
PORTFOLIO AND INVESTMENT ACTIVITY
“We are pleased that our secured loan portfolio, with among the lowest portfolio company leverage and most meaningful covenants in the industry, is positioned defensively and continues to perform well,” said Art Penn, Chairman and CEO. “Additionally, our dividend stream is supported by substantial spillover income as we look to rotate equity investments over time.”
As of March 31, 2025, our portfolio totaled $1,213.6 million and consisted of $503.0 million or 41% of first lien secured debt, $124.6 million or 10% of U.S. Government Securities, $17.9 million or 2% of second lien secured debt, $216.8 million or 18% of subordinated debt (including $140.3 million or 12% in PSLF) and $351.3 million or 29% of preferred and common equity (including $77.4 million or 6% in PSLF). Our interest bearing debt portfolio consisted of 91% variable-rate investments and 9% fixed-rate investments. As of March 31, 2025, we had three portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 1.6% and 0.4% percent of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized appreciation of $40.7 million as of March 31, 2025. Our overall portfolio consisted of 158 companies with an average investment size of $6.9 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities), had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 12.0%.
As of September 30, 2024, our portfolio totaled $1,328.1 million and consisted of $667.9 million or 50% of first lien secured debt, $99.6 million or 8% of U.S. Government Securities, $67.2 million or 5% of second lien secured debt, $181.7 million or 14% of subordinated debt (including $115.9 million or 9% in PSLF) and $311.7 million or 23% of preferred and common equity (including $67.9 million or 5% in PSLF). Our interest bearing debt portfolio consisted of 94% variable-rate investments and 6% fixed-rate investments. As of September 30, 2024, we had two portfolio companies on non-accrual, representing 4.1% and 2.3% of our overall portfolio on a cost and fair value basis, respectively. Overall, the portfolio had net unrealized appreciation of $11.2 million as of September 30, 2024. Our overall portfolio consisted of 152 companies with an average investment size of $8.1 million (excluding U.S. Government Securities), had a weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 12.3%.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, we invested $176.8 million in three new and 52 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.7% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the three months ended March 31, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $263.1 million (including $154.4 million was sold to PSLF) which excludes U.S. Government Securities. For the six months ended March 31, 2025, we invested $472.5 million in 15 new and 96 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 10.6% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the six months ended March 31, 2025, sales and repayments of investments totaled $616.8 million (including $441.0 million was sold to PSLF) which excludes U.S. Government Securities.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, we invested $188.5 million in six new and 43 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.7% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the three months ended March 31, 2024, sales and repayments of investments totaled $176.2 million (including $103.1 million was sold to PSLF) which excludes U.S. Government Securities. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, we invested $419.6 million in 18 new and 60 existing portfolio companies with a weighted average yield on debt investments of 11.8% (excluding U.S. Government Securities). For the six months ended March 31, 2024, sales and repayments of investments totaled $247.2 million (including $154.0 million was sold to PSLF) which excludes U.S. Government Securities.
PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC
As of March 31, 2025, PSLF’s portfolio totaled $1,392.9 million, consisted of 119 companies with an average investment size of $11.7 million and had a weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 10.4%.
As of September 30, 2024, PSLF’s portfolio totaled $1,031.2 million, consisted of 102 companies with an average investment size of $10.1 million and had a weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 11.3%.
For the three months ended March 31, 2025, PSLF invested $169.9 million (including $154.4 million were purchased from the Company) in eight new and 14 existing portfolio companies at weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 10.1%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $48.3 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2025, PSLF invested $523.7 million (including $441.0 million were purchased from the Company) in 23 new and 57 existing portfolio companies at weighted average yield interest bearing debt investments of 10.4%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $157.4 million.
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, PSLF invested $113.2 million (including $103.1 million were purchased from the Company) in 11 new and five existing portfolio companies at weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 11.8%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $49.7 million. For the six months ended March 31, 2024, PSLF invested $194.2 million (including $154.0 million were purchased from the Company) in 16 new and 11 existing portfolio companies at weighted average yield on interest bearing debt investments of 12.2%. PSLF’s sales and repayments of investments for the same period totaled $78.9 million.
RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Set forth below are the results of operations for the three and six months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.
Investment Income
For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, investment income was $30.7 million and $64.9 million, respectively, which was attributable to $22.1 million and $47.3 million from first lien secured debt, $1.0 million and $3.0 million from second lien secured debt, $1.1 million and $2.2 million from subordinated debt and $6.5 million and $12.4 million from other investments, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, investment income was $36.0 million and $70.3 million, respectively, which was attributable to $27.8 million and $52.9 million from first lien secured debt, $2.8 million and $5.4 million from second lien secured debt, $0.1 million and $1.4 million from subordinated debt and $5.3 million and $10.6 million from preferred and common equity, respectively. The decrease in investment income for three and six months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily due to a decrease in our total portfolio size and a decrease in our weighted average yield on debt investments.
Expenses
For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, expenses totaled $19.2 million and $40.4 million, respectively, and were comprised of $10.6 million and $22.4 million of debt related interest and expenses, $4.0 million and $8.3 million of base management fees, $2.4 million and $5.2 million of incentive fees, $1.6 million and $3.3 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.6 million and $1.3 million of provision for excise taxes, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, expenses totaled $21.7 million and $40.4 million, respectively, and were comprised of; $11.9 million and $21.4 million of debt-related interest and expenses, $4.1 million and $8.1 million of base management fees, $3.0 million and $6.3 million of incentive fees, $1.9 million and $3.3 million of general and administrative expenses and $0.8 million and $1.2 million of provision for excise taxes, respectively. The decrease in expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily due to decreases in interest and expenses on debt and incentive fees. Total expenses were flat for the six months ended March 31, 2025.
Net Investment Income
For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, net investment income totaled $11.4 million and $24.4 million, or $0.18 per share and $0.37 per share, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, net investment income totaled $14.3 million and $29.9 million, or $0.22 per share and $0.46 per share, respectively. The decrease in net investment income was primarily due to a decrease in investment income and partially offset by a decrease in expenses.
Net Realized Gains or Losses
For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(27.7) million and $(30.3) million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, net realized gains (losses) totaled $(31.0) million and $(29.2) million, respectively. The change in realized gains (losses) was primarily due to changes in the market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized.
Unrealized Appreciation or Depreciation on Investments and Debt
For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $27.1 million and $29.5 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, we reported net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments of $33.2 million and $28.3 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, our net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments totaled $40.7 million and $11.2 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized depreciation on our investments was primarily due to changes in the capital market conditions of our investments and the values at which they were realized.
For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, the Truist Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $(1.4) million and $1.9 million, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, the Truist Credit Facility had a net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of $0.5 million and $(1.6) million, respectively. As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, the net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on the Truist Credit Facility totaled $3.0 million and $1.1 million, respectively. The net change in unrealized depreciation compared to the same periods in the prior period was primarily due to changes in the capital markets.
Net Change in Net Assets Resulting from Operations
For the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $9.5 million and $25.5 million or $0.14 per share and $0.39 per share, respectively. For the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations totaled $16.1 million and $26.7 million or $0.25 per share and $0.41 per share, respectively. The change in net assets from operations for the six months ended March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a change in the net realized and unrealized depreciation in the portfolio primarily driven by changes in market conditions and decrease in net investment income.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES
Our liquidity and capital resources are derived primarily from cash flows from operations, including income earned, proceeds from investment sales and repayments and proceeds of securities offerings and debt financings. Our primary use of funds from operations includes investments in portfolio companies and payments of interest expense, fees and other operating expenses we incur. We have used, and expect to continue to use, our debt capital, proceeds from the rotation of our portfolio and proceeds from public and private offerings of securities to finance our investment objectives and operations.
As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, we had $314.5 million and $461.5 million, respectively, in outstanding borrowings under the Truist Credit Facility. The Truist Credit Facility had a weighted average interest rate of 6.7% and 7.2%, respectively, exclusive of the fee on undrawn commitment. As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, we had $185.5 million and $13.5 million of unused borrowing capacity under the Truist Credit Facility, respectively, subject to leverage and borrowing base restrictions.
As of March 31, 2025 and September 30, 2024, we had cash and cash equivalents of $32.6 million and $49.9 million, respectively, available for investing and general corporate purposes. We believe our liquidity and capital resources are sufficient to allows us to effectively operate our business.
For the six months ended March 31, 2025, our operating activities provided cash of $161.1 million and our financing activities used cash of $178.3 million. Our operating activities provided cash primarily due to our investment activities and our financing activities used cash primarily for repayments of our credit facility and distributions paid to stockholders.
For the six months ended March 31, 2024, our operating activities used cash of $150.9 million and our financing activities provided cash of $147.5 million. Our operating activities used cash primarily due to our investment activities and our financing activities provided cash primarily from borrowings under the Truist Credit Facility.
DISTRIBUTIONS
During the three and six months ended March 31, 2025, we declared distributions of $0.24 and $0.48 per share, for total distributions of $15.7 million and $31.3 million, respectively. During the three and six months ended March 31, 2024, we declared distributions of $0.21 and $0.42 per share, for total distributions of $13.7 million and $27.4 million, respectively. We monitor available net investment income to determine if a return of capital for tax purposes may occur for the fiscal year. To the extent our taxable earnings fall below the total amount of our distributions for any given fiscal year, stockholders will be notified of the portion of those distributions deemed to be a tax return of capital. Tax characteristics of all distributions will be reported to stockholders subject to information reporting on Form 1099-DIV after the end of each calendar year and in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.
AVAILABLE INFORMATION
The Company makes available on its website its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC and stockholders may find the report on our website at
www.pennantpark.com
.
PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
(In thousands, except share data)
March 31, 2025
September 30, 2024
(unaudited)
Assets
Investments at fair value
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost—$716,505 and $916,168, respectively)
$
723,808
$
910,323
Non-controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost—$58,068 and $56,734, respectively)
11,050
33,423
Controlled, affiliated investments (amortized cost—$398,359 and $343,970, respectively)
478,752
384,304
Total investments (amortized cost—$1,172,932 and $1,316,872, respectively)
1,213,610
1,328,050
Cash and cash equivalents (cost—$32,568 and $49,833, respectively)
32,587
49,861
Interest receivable
5,322
5,261
Distribution receivable
6,040
5,417
Due from affiliates
35
228
Prepaid expenses and other assets
185
269
Total assets
1,257,779
1,389,086
Liabilities
Truist Credit Facility payable, at fair value (cost—$314,456 and $461,456, respectively)
311,412
460,361
2026 Notes payable, net (par— $150,000)
149,022
148,571
2026 Notes-2 payable, net (par— $165,000)
163,506
163,080
Payable for investment purchased
124,609
100,096
Interest payable on debt
6,349
6,406
Distributions payable
5,224
5,224
Base management fee payable
4,017
4,297
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
3,108
4,053
Incentive fee payable
2,425
3,057
Due to affiliate
1
33
Total liabilities
769,673
895,178
Commitments and contingencies
Net assets
Common stock, 65,296,094 and 65,296,094 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
Par value $0.001 per share and 200,000,000 shares authorized
65
65
Paid-in capital in excess of par value
743,968
743,968
Accumulated deficit
(255,927
)
(250,125
)
Total net assets
$
488,106
$
493,908
Total liabilities and net assets
$
1,257,779
$
1,389,086
Net asset value per share
$
7.48
$
7.56
PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Investment income:
From non-controlled, non-affiliated investments:
Interest
$
14,987
$
22,904
$
33,753
$
43,972
Payment-in-kind
1,564
187
2,985
189
Dividend income
499
623
1,006
1,315
Other income
120
778
702
2,203
From non-controlled, affiliated investments:
Payment-in-kind
—
—
—
347
From controlled, affiliated investments:
Interest
7,887
5,941
15,142
11,422
Payment-in-kind
—
857
823
1,489
Dividend income
5,579
4,689
10,430
9,378
Other income
27
—
27
—
Total investment income
30,663
35,979
64,868
70,315
Expenses:
Interest and expenses on debt
10,318
11,868
22,058
21,424
Base management fee
4,017
4,137
8,285
8,141
Incentive fee
2,425
3,018
5,180
6,339
General and administrative expenses
1,150
1,379
2,400
2,593
Administrative services expenses
450
550
950
739
Expenses before amendment costs, debt issuance costs and provision for taxes
18,360
20,952
38,873
39,236
Provision for taxes on net investment income
550
775
1,250
1,168
Credit facility amendment and debt issuance costs
324
—
324
—
Net expenses
19,234
21,727
40,447
40,404
Net investment income
11,429
14,252
24,421
29,911
Realized and unrealized gain (loss) on investments and debt:
Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt:
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
(27,714
)
(1,434
)
(30,274
)
1,146
Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments
—
(29,419
)
—
(30,169
)
Provision for taxes on realized gain on investments
(49
)
(177
)
(49
)
(177
)
Net realized gain (loss) on investments and debt
(27,763
)
(31,030
)
(30,323
)
(29,200
)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on:
Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments
17,918
(1,528
)
13,141
(13,798
)
Non-controlled and controlled, affiliated investments
9,214
34,751
16,352
42,075
Provision for taxes on unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments
37
(830
)
—
(680
)
Debt appreciation (depreciation)
(1,379
)
470
1,949
(1,570
)
Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments and debt
25,790
32,863
31,442
26,027
Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) from investments and debt
(1,973
)
1,833
1,119
(3,173
)
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations
$
9,456
$
16,085
$
25,540
$
26,738
Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations per common share
$
0.14
$
0.25
$
0.39
$
0.41
Net investment income per common share
$
0.18
$
0.22
$
0.37
$
0.46
ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION
PennantPark Investment Corporation, or the Company, is a business development company that invests primarily in U.S. middle-market companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.
ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC
PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing approximately $10 billion of investable capital, including available leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Investment Corporation files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the SEC. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.
We may use words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “seeks,” “plans,” “estimates” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on currently available operating, financial and competitive information and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations.
The information contained herein is based on current tax laws, which may change in the future. The Company cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided in this publication or from any other source mentioned. The information provided in this material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.