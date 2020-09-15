PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 16, 2020

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -33.33% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.74, the dividend yield is 12.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNNT was $3.74, representing a -45.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.86 and a 112.5% increase over the 52 week low of $1.76.

PNNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.25. Zacks Investment Research reports PNNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -5.45%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

