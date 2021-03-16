PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that PNNT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNNT was $6.21, representing a 0% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.21 and a 252.84% increase over the 52 week low of $1.76.

PNNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.53. Zacks Investment Research reports PNNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -15.74%, compared to an industry average of -5.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNNT as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 32.22% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNNT at 2.36%.

