PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 16, 2021

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that PNNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.37, the dividend yield is 6.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNNT was $7.37, representing a -0.5% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.41 and a 163.21% increase over the 52 week low of $2.80.

PNNT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PNNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2. Zacks Investment Research reports PNNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -13.44%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNNT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNNT as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (PNNT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 19.5% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNNT at 2.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.