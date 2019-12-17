PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PNNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that PNNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.75, the dividend yield is 10.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNNT was $6.75, representing a -8.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.34 and a 15.58% increase over the 52 week low of $5.84.

PNNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.24. Zacks Investment Research reports PNNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 8.08%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNNT as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 1.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNNT at 2.73%.

