PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PNNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that PNNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.8, the dividend yield is 7.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNNT was $6.8, representing a -8.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $7.41 and a 56.68% increase over the 52 week low of $4.34.

PNNT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PNNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.49. Zacks Investment Research reports PNNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 12.65%, compared to an industry average of 3.8%.

