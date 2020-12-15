PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2020

PennantPark Investment Corporation (PNNT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PNNT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PNNT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $4.49, the dividend yield is 10.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PNNT was $4.49, representing a -34.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.86 and a 155.11% increase over the 52 week low of $1.76.

PNNT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.24. Zacks Investment Research reports PNNT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.75%, compared to an industry average of -14.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PNNT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PNNT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PNNT as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 18.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PNNT at 2.8%.

