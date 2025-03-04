PennantPark Investment Corporation Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.08 per Share for March 2025

PennantPark Investment Corporation announces a March 2025 monthly distribution of $0.08 per share, payable April 1, 2025.

PennantPark Investment Corporation has announced a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for March 2025, which will be payable on April 1, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 14, 2025. This distribution will originate from taxable net investment income, and the specific tax characteristics will be reported to shareholders at the end of the year. PennantPark Investment Corporation focuses on investing in U.S. middle-market private companies through various forms of debt and equity. It is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, which oversees $9.5 billion in investable capital and provides financing solutions to middle-market borrowers. The press release also contains forward-looking statements that caution investors about potential risks and uncertainties affecting future performance.

PennantPark Investment Corporation declares a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share, providing a return to shareholders.

The distribution is based on taxable net investment income, indicating the company's ongoing profitability.

The upcoming payment on April 1, 2025, demonstrates the company's commitment to shareholder value and regular distributions.

The monthly distribution of $0.08 per share may suggest limited growth prospects if the amount remains constant or is reduced in future distributions, which could impact investor sentiment.

The mention of potential risks and uncertainties associated with forward-looking statements may create concerns about the stability and future performance of the company.

The reliance on taxable net investment income for distributions could indicate that the company is not generating sufficient revenue from its core investments, raising red flags for investors regarding its financial health.

What is PennantPark Investment Corporation's March 2025 distribution?

PennantPark Investment Corporation has declared a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for March 2025.

When will the distribution be paid to stockholders?

The distribution will be paid on April 1, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 14, 2025.

What is the source of the distribution payment?

The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income.

How will stockholders receive tax information for the distribution?

Tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the calendar year.

What investment focus does PennantPark Investment Corporation have?

PennantPark primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies through various debt and equity investments.

$PNNT Insider Trading Activity

$PNNT insiders have traded $PNNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE A BRIONES purchased 3,675 shares for an estimated $24,971

$PNNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $PNNT stock to their portfolio, and 59 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: PNNT) declares its monthly distribution for March 2025 of $0.08 per share, payable on April 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 14, 2025. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income. The final specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION





PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC





PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $9.5 billion of investable capital, including available leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Amsterdam.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Exchange Act the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Investment Corporation files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.





CONTACT:





Richard T. Allorto, Jr.





PennantPark Investment Corporation





(212) 905-1000





www.pennantpark.com



