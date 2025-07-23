PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Partial Refinancing of $300 Million Debt Securitization through PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC

PennantPark Investment Corporation announced a partial refinancing of a $300 million debt securitization, reducing capital costs.

PennantPark Investment Corporation announced the partial refinancing of a $300 million debt securitization by its subsidiary, PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC, through PennantPark CLO VII, LLC. This refinancing includes various tranches of loans, which are expected to lower the cost of capital for both the Company and PSLF, enabling them to continue providing attractive returns on investment. CEO Arthur Penn highlighted this move as a demonstration of the Company's robust platform and its ability to capitalize on favorable market conditions. The CLO transaction, led by BNP Paribas, involves secured financing that has not been registered under the Securities Act and therefore cannot be offered or sold in the U.S. without proper registration or exemption. PennantPark focuses on middle market private companies, managing approximately $4 billion in assets and looking forward to further expansion.

Potential Positives

The partial refinancing of the $300 million debt securitization demonstrates the company's ability to manage its liabilities effectively and take advantage of favorable market conditions.

This refinancing is expected to result in a significant reduction in the cost of capital for PennantPark and PSLF, which can enhance profitability and returns on invested capital.

PennantPark’s current management of approximately $4.0 billion in middle market assets indicates strong operational capacity and potential for growth in its investment portfolio.

Potential Negatives

Partial refinancing of the debt securitization may indicate previous financial strain or concerns regarding the company's debt management.

The fact that the securitized debt is rated below investment grade might raise red flags for potential investors regarding the company’s risk profile.

The warning that forward-looking statements carry risks and uncertainties could suggest instability or unpredictability in the company's future performance.

FAQ

What recent financial action did PennantPark Investment Corporation announce?

PennantPark Investment Corporation announced the partial refinancing of its $300 million debt securitization through its subsidiary, PennantPark CLO VII, LLC.

How much debt was refinanced in the announcement?

The announcement detailed a partial refinancing of $300 million in debt securities.

What are the expected benefits of the refinancing for PSLF?

The refinancing is expected to significantly reduce PSLF's cost of capital and improve returns on invested capital.

Who acted as the lead placement agent for the CLO transaction?

BNP Paribas served as the lead placement agent for the CLO transaction.

What is PennantPark Investment Corporation's focus in investments?

PennantPark primarily invests in U.S. middle market private companies through various debt and equity instruments.

$PNNT Insider Trading Activity

$PNNT insiders have traded $PNNT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PNNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE A BRIONES purchased 3,640 shares for an estimated $25,043

$PNNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $PNNT stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PNNT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PNNT in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Compass Point issued a "Sell" rating on 05/21/2025

$PNNT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PNNT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $PNNT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $5.875.

Here are some recent targets:

Casey Alexander from Compass Point set a target price of $5.75 on 05/21/2025

on 05/21/2025 Melissa Wedel from JP Morgan set a target price of $6.0 on 04/24/2025

Full Release



MIAMI, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Investment Corporation (the “



Company



”) (NYSE: PNNT) today announced that PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC (“



PSLF



”) through PSLF’s wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary, PennantPark CLO VII, LLC (“



CLO VII



”) has closed the partial refinancing of its $300 million debt securitization.





The partial refinancing of this securitization (the “



Debt



”) impacted the following tranches:









Class





Par Amount





($ in millions)





Coupon





Expected Rating





(S&P)





Issuance Price









B-R Loans





$21,000,000





3 Mo SOFR + 1.95%





AA





100.0%









C-R Loans





24,000,000





3 Mo SOFR + 2.30%





A





100.0%









D-R Loans





18,000,000





3 Mo SOFR + 3.35%





BBB-





100.0%

































“The partial refinancing of this PSLF securitization is a continued testament to the strength of the Company’s platform, and highlights our ability to take advantage of an attractive market to reprice our liabilities lower,” said Arthur Penn, Chief Executive Officer. “The partial refinancing of CLO VII is expected to result in a significant reduction in the Company’s and PSLF’s cost of capital, which should allow PSLF to continue to achieve attractive returns on invested capital. PennantPark currently manages approximately $4.0 billion in middle market assets in securitizations, and we look forward to continued growth.”





PSLF will continue to retain the Subordinated Notes through a consolidated subsidiary. In addition, PSLF continues to act as retention holder in the transaction to retain exposure to the performance of the securitized assets. BNP Paribas acted as lead placement agent on the CLO transaction.





The Debt offered as part of this securitization have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “



Securities Act



”), or any state “blue sky” laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under Section 5 of the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The CLO is a form of secured financing incurred and consolidated by PSLF. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Debt in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORPORATION





PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle market private companies in the form of first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt, subordinated debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK SENIOR LOAN FUND, LLC





PennantPark Senior Loan Fund, LLC, is a joint venture between PennantPark Investment Corporation and Pantheon Ventures (UK), LLP and primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC





PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC (“



PennantPark



”) is a leading middle market credit platform, managing approximately $10 billion of investable capital, including available leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark is headquartered in Miami, and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles Amsterdam and Zurich.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “



Exchange Act



”), the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Investment Corporation files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Investment Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.





CONTACT:





Richard T. Allorto, Jr.





PennantPark Investment Corporation





(212) 905-1000





www.pennantpark.com



