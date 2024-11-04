PennantPark Investment Announces November 2024 Distribution

Pennantpark Investment ( (PNNT) ) has issued an announcement.

PennantPark Investment Corporation has announced a monthly distribution of $0.08 per share for November 2024, payable on December 2, 2024, to shareholders of record as of November 15, 2024. This distribution is expected to come from taxable net investment income. As a leading middle-market credit platform, PennantPark continues to provide flexible financing solutions to private equity firms and middle-market borrowers, managing $8.3 billion of investable capital.

Find detailed analytics on PNNT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.