PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Declares $0.10 Dividend

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.10 per share ($1.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.49%, the lowest has been 8.14%, and the highest has been 29.23%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.78 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.31 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 105 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PFLT is 0.13%, an increase of 1.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.84% to 10,785K shares. The put/call ratio of PFLT is 0.33, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.87% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 11.73. The forecasts range from a low of 11.11 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 10.87% from its latest reported closing price of 10.58.

The projected annual revenue for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 128MM, an increase of 16.03%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.24.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,865K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,867K shares, representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 10.47% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 1,839K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,891K shares, representing a decrease of 2.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 39.20% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 593K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 571K shares, representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 9.47% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 586K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 563K shares, representing an increase of 3.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 3.19% over the last quarter.

First Republic Investment Management holds 364K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 285K shares, representing an increase of 21.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PFLT by 24.63% over the last quarter.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $4.3 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in New York and has offices in Chicago, Houston and Los Angeles.

