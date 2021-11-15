PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2021

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 37th quarter that PFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.74, the dividend yield is 8.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFLT was $13.74, representing a -0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.81 and a 50.33% increase over the 52 week low of $9.14.

PFLT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PFLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.78. Zacks Investment Research reports PFLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.36%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

