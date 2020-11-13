Dividends
PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 16, 2020

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 16, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that PFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.1, the dividend yield is 12.53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFLT was $9.1, representing a -28.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.67 and a 172.31% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

PFLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22. Zacks Investment Research reports PFLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -4.84%, compared to an industry average of -6.5%.

Interested in gaining exposure to PFLT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have PFLT as a top-10 holding:

  • Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 7.76% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PFLT at 2.47%.

