PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 31st quarter that PFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.94, the dividend yield is 9.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFLT was $11.94, representing a -7.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.85 and a 76.37% increase over the 52 week low of $6.77.

PFLT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PFLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.72. Zacks Investment Research reports PFLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.02%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

