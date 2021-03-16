PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 17, 2021

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that PFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.63, the dividend yield is 9.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFLT was $12.63, representing a -0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.66 and a 278.14% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

PFLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.88. Zacks Investment Research reports PFLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -4.02%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

