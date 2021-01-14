PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 15, 2021

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 27th quarter that PFLT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFLT was $11.38, representing a -10.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.67 and a 240.72% increase over the 52 week low of $3.34.

PFLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.47. Zacks Investment Research reports PFLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.87%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

