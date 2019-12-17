PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 18, 2019

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that PFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.54, the dividend yield is 9.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFLT was $12.54, representing a -6.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.42 and a 13.48% increase over the 52 week low of $11.05.

PFLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.29. Zacks Investment Research reports PFLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .85%, compared to an industry average of -.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PFLT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

