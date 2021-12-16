PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 17, 2021

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 17, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.095 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PFLT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that PFLT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.88, the dividend yield is 8.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PFLT was $12.88, representing a -7.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.92 and a 27.02% increase over the 52 week low of $10.14.

PFLT is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PFLT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.46. Zacks Investment Research reports PFLT's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 3.77%, compared to an industry average of 16.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pflt Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.