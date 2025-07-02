PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Declares Monthly Distribution of $0.1025 per Share for July 2025

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. declares a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share for July 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. announced a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share for July 2025, payable on August 1, 2025, to shareholders who are on record as of July 15, 2025. This payment will be derived from taxable net investment income, with specific tax characteristics reported after the year-end. The company, as a regulated investment company (RIC), primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies through floating rate senior secured loans, and its distributions may qualify as interest-related dividends exempt from U.S. withholding tax for non-U.S. shareholders under certain conditions. Managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, the firm operates as a key player in the middle market credit space, managing around $10 billion in investable capital. The press release includes forward-looking statements and advises caution in their interpretation, emphasizing the importance of consulting professionals for legal and financial advice.

Potential Positives

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. declared a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share, indicating ongoing financial stability and commitment to returning value to stockholders.

The distribution will be paid from taxable net investment income, suggesting robust income generation capabilities within the company.

The status as a regulated investment company (RIC) allows for tax-efficient distributions to non-U.S. stockholders, potentially attracting a broader international investor base.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a relatively low monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share may indicate struggles in generating higher income, potentially signaling financial difficulties to investors.

The reliance on taxable net investment income for the distribution could raise concerns about the company's overall performance and ability to generate sufficient revenue, especially amidst changing tax laws.

The forward-looking statements disclaimer highlights uncertainty about future performance, which may lead to skepticism among investors about the company's growth prospects and stability.

FAQ

What is the July 2025 distribution amount for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.?

The distribution amount is $0.1025 per share, payable on August 1, 2025.

When is the record date for the July distribution?

The record date is July 15, 2025.

How will the July distribution be reported for tax purposes?

The tax characteristics will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the calendar year.

What types of investments does PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. focus on?

The company primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies through floating rate senior secured loans.

Who manages PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.?

It is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, a leading middle market credit platform.

$PFLT Insider Trading Activity

$PFLT insiders have traded $PFLT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PFLT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSE A BRIONES purchased 9,840 shares for an estimated $99,925

$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 80 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 40 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PFLT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PFLT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/24/2025

Full Release



MIAMI, July 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: PFLT) declares its monthly distribution for July 2025 of $0.1025 per share, payable on August 1, 2025 to stockholders of record as of July 15, 2025. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income. The final specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





The Company, which operates as a regulated investment company (“RIC”), generates qualified interest income and short-term capital gains that may be exempt from U.S. withholding tax when distributed to non-U.S. stockholders. The U.S. tax law permits a RIC to report the portion of distributions paid that represents interest-related dividends as exempt from U.S. withholding tax when paid to non-U.S. stockholders with proper documentation.





The specific tax characteristics of this distribution can be found on our website





www.pennantpark.com





.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.





PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC





PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing approximately $10 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Amsterdam.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Exchange Act the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.





The information contained herein is based on current tax laws, which may change in the future. The Company cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided in this publication or from any other source mentioned. The information provided in this material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.





CONTACT:





Richard T. Allorto, Jr.





PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.





(212) 905-1000





www.pennantpark.com



