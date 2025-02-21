PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Completes $474.6 Million Term Debt Securitization Transaction

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. completed a $474.6 million CLO transaction to enhance growth and investment income.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has completed a significant $474.6 million term debt securitization transaction in the form of a collateralized loan obligation (CLO), featuring a four-year reinvestment period and a twelve-year maturity. This securitization represents the lowest spread debt financing in the company's history, supporting growth and enhancing net investment income by replacing existing bank facilities with a more advantageous structure. The CEO, Arthur Penn, highlighted the success of onboarding new investors, resulting in the largest securitization and lowest cost of capital to date, while the firm continues to manage approximately $3.7 billion in CLO assets. The transaction, led by GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC, is expected to be fully funded at close, and the company will retain certain notes to maintain exposure to the performance of the securitized assets.

Completion of a $474.6 million term debt securitization transaction, marking the largest securitization for the company to date.

Achieved the lowest spread debt financing in the company's 14-year history, which will support growth and net investment income.

Successfully onboarded several new investors, increasing the number of unique investors in their securitization platform to over 75.

The transaction demonstrates positive market recognition of the company's senior lending strategy, showcasing their industry-leading team and disciplined investment approach.

The notes offered in the securitization have not been registered under the Securities Act, which may limit their marketability and potential investor interest.

Retention of Class D Notes and Subordinated Notes indicates potential exposure to risks from these lower-rated debt instruments, which could affect the company's financial stability.

The reliance on a CLO structure suggests a dependence on leveraged financing, which can increase overall financial risk, particularly in fluctuating market conditions.

What is the amount of the recent debt securitization by PennantPark?

PennantPark completed a $474.6 million term debt securitization transaction.

How long is the reinvestment period for the new securitization?

The reinvestment period lasts for four years, ending no later than April 2029.

What types of loans does PennantPark primarily invest in?

PennantPark primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans to middle-market private companies.

Who managed the recent CLO transaction for PennantPark?

GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC acted as the lead placement agent for the CLO transaction.

What is the purpose of the collateralized loan obligation?

The CLO supports PennantPark's growth and net investment income, providing attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



MIAMI, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “



Company



”) (NYSE: PFLT) today announced that it completed a $474.6 million term debt securitization transaction with a four-year reinvestment period, twelve-year final maturity in the form of a collateralized loan obligation (“



CLO



”).





The debt issued in this securitization transaction (the “



Debt



”) is structured in the following manner:













Class





Par Amount





($ in millions)





% of Capital





Structure





Coupon





Expected





Rating





(S&P)





Issuance





Price









A-1L-A Loans





$





10,000,000





2.1





%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.49%





AAA





100.0





%









A-1L-B Loans









45,000,000





9.5





%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.49%





AAA





100.0





%









A-1 Notes









220,500,000





46.5





%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.49%





AAA





100.0





%









A-2 Notes









19,000,000





4.0





%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.60%





AAA





100.0





%









B Notes









28,500,000





6.0





%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.75%





AA





100.0





%









C Notes









38,000,000





8.0





%





3 Mo SOFR + 2.20%





A





100.0





%









D Notes









28,500,000





6.0





%





Retained





BBB-





100.0





%









Subordinated Notes









85,100,000





17.9





%









NR





NA









Total





$





474,600,000

































“We are delighted to close on the lowest spread debt financing in PFLT’s 14-year history, which will support the Company’s growth and net investment income. The weighted average spread of 159 basis points on $361 million of financing is a 66-basis point reduction from the bank facility this capital is replacing. We are also thrilled about the continued momentum and positive market recognition that our senior lending strategy has received, which is demonstrative of our industry-leading team as well as the merits of our disciplined and differentiated approach to core middle market credit investing,” said Arthur Penn, Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to have onboarded several new investors into our securitization liabilities as part of this transaction and now have over 75 unique investors across our securitization platform. With their support, we were able to issue our largest securitization to date while also achieving our lowest cost of capital to date. Together, these attributes will continue to enable and further enhance PFLT’s ability to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors. With the closing of its eleventh securitization, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC currently manages approximately $3.7 billion in CLO assets, and we look forward to continued growth with the support of our current and new investors.”





PFLT will continue to retain the Class D Notes and the Subordinated Notes. The reinvestment period for the term debt securitization ends no later than April 2029 and the Debt is scheduled to mature in April 2037. The term debt securitization is expected to be approximately 100% funded at close. In addition, the Company acts as retention holder in the transaction to retain exposure to the performance of the securitized assets. GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC acted as lead placement agent on the CLO transaction.





The notes offered as part of the term debt securitization have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “



Securities Act



”), or any state “blue sky” laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under Section 5 of the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The CLO is a form of secured financing incurred and consolidated by the Company. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







ABOUT





PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.







PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.







ABOUT





PENNANTPARK





INVESTMENT





ADVISERS,





LLC







PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle-market credit platform, managing approximately $9.5 billion of investable capital, including available leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam.







FORWARD-LOOKING





STATEMENTS







This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “



Exchange Act



”), the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.







CONTACT:







Richard T. Allorto, Jr.





PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.





(212) 905-1000









www.pennantpark.com









Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.



