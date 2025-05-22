PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Completes $315.8 Million Debt Securitization with PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. completed a $315.8 million debt securitization, enhancing capital efficiency amid market volatility.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. announced the closing of a $315.8 million debt securitization by its subsidiary, PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC, through a four-year reinvestment period and a twelve-year maturity. The securitization is structured into various classes of loans, with the majority as A-R loans at $228 million. CEO Arthur Penn highlighted the strong execution of the transaction despite market volatility, expecting it to lower costs of capital and enhance earnings momentum. With approximately $850 million of available capital for investments in middle market loans, PennantPark aims to continue its growth in managing about $4 billion in such assets. The transaction also involved GreensLedge Capital Markets as the structurer and arranger, and the securities offered are not registered under the Securities Act.

The closure of a $315.8 million debt securitization demonstrates the company's ability to execute significant financial transactions amid market volatility.

This securitization is expected to reduce the company's and PSSL’s cost of capital, enhancing overall financial efficiency.

The company has approximately $850 million in available capital for investment, indicating strong growth potential in middle market loans.

The extension of the maturity of the replacement debt and existing subordinated notes to April 2037 provides increased financial stability for the company.

The company is involved in a debt securitization that includes a significant portion of subordinated notes and class C-R loans, which could indicate a higher risk profile due to their lower credit ratings.

The debt offered in the securitization has not been registered under the Securities Act, which may limit the company's ability to raise capital by restricting the sale of these securities.

The reliance on a CLO structure for financing may expose the company to market volatility and liquidity risks, especially during challenging economic conditions.

What is the recent debt securitization announced by PennantPark?

PennantPark announced a $315.8 million debt securitization through its subsidiary, CLO VI, which resets a four-year reinvestment period.

How will this securitization impact PennantPark's cost of capital?

The reset is expected to significantly reduce the cost of capital for both PennantPark and its joint venture, PSSL.

What types of loans does PennantPark primarily invest in?

PennantPark primarily invests in middle market companies through floating rate senior secured loans, including first and second lien secured debt.

Who structured the recent securitization transaction for PennantPark?

GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC acted as the structurer and sole arranger for this securitization transaction.

Can the debt offered in this securitization be sold in the U.S.?

No, the debt has not been registered under the Securities Act and cannot be sold in the U.S. without proper registration.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “



Company



”) (NYSE: PFLT) today announced that PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC (“



PSSL



”) through PSSL’s wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary, PennantPark CLO VI, LLC (“



CLO VI



”) has closed the reset of a four-year reinvestment period, twelve-year final maturity $315.8 million debt securitization.





The debt issued in this securitization (the “



Debt



”) is structured in the following manner:









Class





Par Amount





($ in millions)





% of Capital Structure





Coupon





Expected Rating





(S&P)





Issuance Price









A-R Loans





$





228,000,000





72.2%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.85%





A-





100.0%









B-R Loans









18,000,000





5.7%





3 Mo SOFR + 4.50%





BBB-





100.0%









C-R Loans









18,000,000





5.7%





Retained





BB-





100.0%









Sub. Notes









51,800,000





16.4%





N/A





NR





N/A









Total





$





315,800,000

























































“The reset of this PSSL securitization is a testament to the strength of the Company’s platform, and highlights our ability to execute on a transaction during a period of significant market volatility,” said Arthur Penn, Chief Executive Officer. “The reset of CLO VI is expected to result in a significant reduction in the Company’s and PSSL’s cost of capital. The increases in scale of both the Company’s and PSSL’s balance sheets coupled with efficiencies gained in their long term financing should continue to drive attractive returns on invested capital and enhance the Company’s earnings momentum. Between PFLT and PSSL, there is approximately $850 million of available capital that can be invested in this attractive vintage of core middle market loans. PennantPark currently manages approximately $4.0 billion in middle market assets in securitizations, and we look forward to continued growth with the support of our current and new investors.”





PSSL will continue to retain the Subordinated Notes and Class C-R Loans through a consolidated subsidiary. The maturity of the replacement Debt and the existing Subordinated Notes is now extended to April 2037. The replacement Debt is expected to be approximately 100% funded at close. In addition, PSSL continues to act as retention holder in the transaction to retain exposure to the performance of the securitized assets. GreensLedge Capital Markets LLC acted as the structurer and sole arranger in connection with this reset transaction.





The Debt offered as part of this securitization have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “



Securities Act



”), or any state “blue sky” laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under Section 5 of the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The CLO is a form of secured financing incurred and consolidated by PSSL. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Debt in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.





PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK SENIOR SECURED LOAN FUND I LLC





PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC, is a joint venture between PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and a subsidiary of Kemper Corporation (NYSE: KMPR), Trinity Universal Insurance Company, and primarily invests in U.S. middle market companies whose debt is rated below investment grade.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC





PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC (“



PennantPark



”) is a leading middle market credit platform, managing approximately $10.0 billion of investable capital, including available leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark is headquartered in Miami, and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Amsterdam.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “



Exchange Act



”), the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.





CONTACT:





Richard T. Allorto, Jr.





PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.





(212) 905-1000





www.pennantpark.com



