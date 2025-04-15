PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Closes $301 Million Debt Securitization via PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. announces $301 million CLO closing, enhancing financing capabilities amid challenging markets.

Quiver AI Summary

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. announced the closure of a $301 million debt securitization through its subsidiary, PennantPark CLO 12, which includes a four-year reinvestment period and a twelve-year final maturity. The securitization features various classes of debt with expected ratings ranging from AAA to BBB and aims to bolster the company's capital position amid challenging market conditions. CEO Arthur Penn emphasized the significance of achieving low AAA pricing and indicated that the proceeds will partially repay an existing credit facility. PennantPark now manages around $4 billion in CLO middle-market assets and is focused on continuing its growth trajectory. The debt securities involved in this deal have not been registered under federal securities laws, and further legal disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements and investment risks were noted.

Potential Positives

PennantPark successfully closed a $301 million debt securitization, demonstrating their resilience and ability to raise attractive long-term financing amidst challenging capital market conditions.

The transaction marks the achievement of the lowest AAA pricing in the company's history, enhancing their capital position for future investment opportunities.

With the closing of this CLO, PennantPark now manages approximately $4.0 billion in CLO middle-market assets, indicating significant growth and scale in their investment capabilities.

The proceeds from the Debt will repay a portion of PSSL’s secured credit facility, improving the company's financial stability.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights a significant dependency on external financing through a $301 million debt securitization, which may raise concerns about the company's capital structure and long-term financial stability.

The mention of uncertain economic prospects and interest rate volatility indicates challenges ahead for the company's operating environment, which may affect investor confidence.

The securities mentioned in the press release are unregistered, limiting their marketability and accessibility to a broader investor base, which could hinder capital-raising efforts in the future.

FAQ

What is the recent debt securitization announced by PennantPark?

PennantPark announced a $301 million debt securitization through its subsidiary, CLO 12, with a four-year reinvestment period and twelve-year maturity.

How will the proceeds from the debt securitization be used?

The proceeds will be used to repay a portion of PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC's $325 million secured credit facility.

What types of loans does PennantPark primarily invest in?

PennantPark primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies through floating rate senior secured loans, including first and second lien secured debt.

What are the expected ratings for the securitized loans?

The Class A-1 Loans are expected to receive an AAA rating, with other classes having ratings ranging from AAA to BBB.

Who acted as the lead placement agent for this securitization?

CIBC World Markets Corp. served as the lead placement agent for the $301 million debt securitization transaction.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MIAMI, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the “



Company



”) (NYSE: PFLT) today announced that PennantPark Senior Secured Loan Fund I LLC (“



PSSL



”) through PSSL’s wholly-owned and consolidated subsidiary, PennantPark CLO 12, LLC (“



CLO 12



”) has closed a four-year reinvestment period, twelve-year final maturity $301 million debt securitization in the form of a collateralized loan obligation (“



CLO



” or “



Securitization



”).





The debt issued in this Securitization (the “



Debt



”) is structured in the following manner:









Class





Par Amount





($ in millions)





% of Capital





Structure





Coupon





Expected Rating





(S&P)









A-1 Loans





$30,000,000





9.9%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.45%





AAA









A-1 Notes





141,000,000





46.8%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.45%





AAA









A-2 Notes





12,000,000





4.0%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.60%





AAA









B





21,000,000





7.0%





3 Mo SOFR + 1.85%





AA









C





24,000,000





8.0%





3 Mo SOFR + 2.30%





A









D





18,000,000





6.0%





3 Mo SOFR + 3.30%





BBB-









Sub Notes





55,020,000





18.3%









NR









Total





$301,020,000





























“This transaction demonstrates PennantPark’s resilience and ability to raise attractive long-term financing with our joint venture partner, especially in these challenging capital markets conditions in which interest rate volatility and uncertain economic prospects have disrupted credit markets,” said Arthur Penn, Chief Executive Officer. “We are particularly pleased to have achieved our lowest AAA pricing in our platform’s history which further enhances our strong capital position allowing us to participate in today’s excellent vintage of both primary and secondary opportunities. With the closing of CLO 12, PennantPark now manages approximately $4.0 billion in CLO middle market assets, and we look forward to continued growth with the support of our current and new investors.”





PSSL will continue to retain all of the Subordinated Notes through a consolidated subsidiary. The reinvestment period for the term debt securitization ends in April 2029 and the Debt is scheduled to mature in April 2037. The term debt securitization is expected to be approximately 100% funded at close. The proceeds from the Debt will be used to repay a portion of PSSL’s $325 million secured credit facility. In addition, PSSL will act as retention holder in the transaction to retain exposure to the performance of the securitized assets. CIBC World Markets Corp. acted as lead placement agent on the Securitization.





The notes offered as part of the term debt securitization have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “



Securities Act



”), or any state “blue sky” laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under Section 5 of the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The CLO is a form of secured financing incurred and consolidated by the Company. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.







ABOUT





PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.











PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.







ABOUT





PENNANTPARK





INVESTMENT





ADVISERS,





LLC











PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle-market credit platform, managing approximately $10 billion of investable capital, including available leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle-market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, and Amsterdam.







FORWARD-LOOKING





STATEMENTS











This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “



Exchange Act



”), the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.







CONTACT:











Richard T. Allorto, Jr.





PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.





(212) 905-1000









www.pennantpark.com









Source: PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.