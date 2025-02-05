PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces February 2025 Monthly Distribution of $0.1025 Per Share

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. declares a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share for February 2025.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has announced a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share for February 2025, which will be payable on March 3, 2025, to shareholders of record by February 18, 2025. This distribution will come from the company’s taxable net investment income, and the specific tax characteristics will be detailed to shareholders on Form 1099 and in SEC filings. As a regulated investment company, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. typically generates qualified interest income and short-term capital gains, which may be exempt from U.S. withholding tax for non-U.S. shareholders under certain conditions. The company primarily invests in middle-market U.S. companies through floating rate loans and is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC, a prominent mid-market credit platform based in Miami.

The declaration of a monthly distribution of $0.1025 per share signals a commitment to return capital to stockholders, which may enhance investor confidence.

The expected payment from taxable net investment income may provide assurance to investors regarding the company's profitability and operational efficiency.

The company's structure as a regulated investment company (RIC) allows for potentially tax-exempt distributions to non-U.S. stockholders, broadening its appeal to international investors.

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC's significant management of $9.0 billion in investable capital underlines the company's competence and expertise in the middle market credit space.

The monthly distribution amount of $0.1025 per share may indicate limited growth or profitability, potentially leading to investor concerns about the company's financial health.

The statement about the forward-looking statements includes a caution that actual results may differ materially from expectations, which could negatively affect investor confidence.

The disclaimer on tax information suggests uncertainty regarding future tax laws, which could impact non-U.S. stockholders' investments and overall market perception.

What is the monthly distribution for February 2025?

The monthly distribution for February 2025 is $0.1025 per share, payable on March 3, 2025.

When will the distribution be paid?

The distribution will be paid on March 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of February 18, 2025.

What are the tax implications of the distribution?

The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income, with specific tax characteristics reported on Form 1099.

Who manages PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.?

PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC manages PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., focusing on middle-market credit solutions.

How can stockholders find more tax information?

Stockholders can find specific tax characteristics of the distribution on the company's website at www.pennantpark.com.

$PFLT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 51 institutional investors add shares of $PFLT stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (the "Company") (NYSE: PFLT) declares its monthly distribution for February 2025 of $0.1025 per share, payable on March 3, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 18, 2025. The distribution is expected to be paid from taxable net investment income. The final specific tax characteristics of the distribution will be reported to stockholders on Form 1099 after the end of the calendar year and in the Company's periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.





The Company, which operates as a regulated investment company (“RIC”), generates qualified interest income and short-term capital gains that may be exempt from U.S. withholding tax when distributed to non-U.S. stockholders. The U.S. tax law permits a RIC to report the portion of distributions paid that represents interest-related dividends as exempt from U.S. withholding tax when paid to non-U.S. stockholders with proper documentation.





The specific tax characteristics of this distribution can be found on our website



www.pennantpark.com



.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK FLOATING RATE CAPITAL LTD.





PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company which primarily invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of floating rate senior secured loans, including first lien secured debt, second lien secured debt and subordinated debt. From time to time, the Company may also invest in equity investments. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC.





ABOUT PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC





PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is a leading middle market credit platform, managing $9.0 billion of investable capital, including potential leverage. Since its inception in 2007, PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC has provided investors access to middle market credit by offering private equity firms and their portfolio companies as well as other middle-market borrowers a comprehensive range of creative and flexible financing solutions. PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC is headquartered in Miami and has offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles and Amsterdam.





FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS





This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should understand that under Section 27A(b)(2)(B) of the Securities Act and Section 21E(b)(2)(B) of the Exchange Act the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 do not apply to forward-looking statements made in periodic reports PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. files under the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. You should not place undue influence on such forward-looking statements as such statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.





The information contained herein is based on current tax laws, which may change in the future. The Company cannot be held responsible for any direct or incidental loss resulting from applying any of the information provided in this publication or from any other source mentioned. The information provided in this material does not constitute any specific legal, tax or accounting advice. Please consult with qualified professionals for this type of advice.





CONTACT:





Richard T. Allorto, Jr.





PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.





(212) 905-1000





www.pennantpark.com



