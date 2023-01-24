PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Down 7%; To Sell 4.25 Mln Shares

(RTTNews) - Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) are falling more than 7% Tuesday morning after the company announced its decision to sell 4.25 million shares at $11.20 per share.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of about $47.6 million to reduce outstanding obligations and for other general corporate or strategic purposes.

The shares are expected to be delivered on January 26, 2023.

