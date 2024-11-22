Pennant Park Investment's Earnings: A Preview

Pennant Park Investment (NYSE:PNNT) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-11-25. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Pennant Park Investment will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22.

The market awaits Pennant Park Investment's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 1.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Pennant Park Investment's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 EPS Estimate 0.23 0.24 0.23 0.22 EPS Actual 0.24 0.22 0.24 0.24 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Pennant Park Investment Share Price Analysis

Shares of Pennant Park Investment were trading at $6.94 as of November 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Pennant Park Investment

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Pennant Park Investment.

The consensus rating for Pennant Park Investment is Neutral, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $6.0, there's a potential 13.54% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Bridge Investment Group, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for and Bridge Investment Group, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Bridge Investment Group Outperform -4.48% $41.07M 5.58%

Key Takeaway:

Pennant Park Investment ranks in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth. It is at the top for Gross Profit. It is at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Pennant Park Investment: A Closer Look

Pennant Park Investment Corp is a closed-end, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation also seeking to preserve capital through debt and equity investments. The company focuses on investing in United States middle-market companies that offer attractive risk-reward to investors and to create a diversified portfolio that includes senior secured debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments. It generates majority of its revenue from interest and dividends received from investments made.

Financial Milestones: Pennant Park Investment's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Pennant Park Investment faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -76.81% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Pennant Park Investment's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 62.84%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pennant Park Investment's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pennant Park Investment's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Pennant Park Investment's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.54. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

To track all earnings releases for Pennant Park Investment visit their earnings calendar on our site.

