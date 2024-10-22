Pennant International Sees Increased Stake by Harwood Capital

Pennant International (GB:PEN) has released an update.

Pennant International Group, a UK-based company, has seen a notable change in its shareholder structure as Harwood Capital LLP increased its voting rights to 11.08%, crossing a significant threshold. This move, completed on October 21, 2024, reflects growing confidence in Pennant’s market potential and strategic direction. Investors may find this development indicative of potential future growth for the company.

