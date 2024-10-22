News & Insights

Stocks

Pennant International Sees Increased Stake by Harwood Capital

October 22, 2024 — 12:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pennant International (GB:PEN) has released an update.

Pennant International Group, a UK-based company, has seen a notable change in its shareholder structure as Harwood Capital LLP increased its voting rights to 11.08%, crossing a significant threshold. This move, completed on October 21, 2024, reflects growing confidence in Pennant’s market potential and strategic direction. Investors may find this development indicative of potential future growth for the company.

For further insights into GB:PEN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.