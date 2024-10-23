News & Insights

Pennant International Expands Defense Contracts Globally

October 23, 2024 — 11:02 am EDT

Pennant International (GB:PEN) has released an update.

Pennant International Group, a leading provider of system support software and training solutions, is set to secure a £4.9 million contract with the UK Ministry of Defence for upgrading RAF’s GenFly training systems. Additionally, the company has made strides in North America with its first software subscription sale to a US defence contractor and a £400,000 technical services order from a Canadian firm. These developments highlight Pennant’s strategic focus on expanding its footprint in the defense sector and boosting recurring revenue.

