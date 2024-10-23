News & Insights

Pennant Group price target raised to $38 from $26 at RBC Capital

October 23, 2024 — 07:31 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on Pennant Group (PNTG) to $38 from $26 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is updating its model following Pennant’s secondary offering and the partial closing of the Signature Healthcare acquisition while also rolling forward its valuation to 2025 estimates, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

